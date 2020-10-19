Lockdown Puppies Being Increasingly Abandoned by Owners
Some people who adopted puppies during the pandemic seem to have regretted their decision. Animal rescue organization, the RSPCA, in Britain, reports that lockdown puppies are increasingly being abandoned by their owners. There was a big surge in demand for puppies when lockdown began back in March as people, spending more time at home, thought it was the perfect opportunity to train a young dog. But, as people have started returning to work they are finding they no longer have time for the demands of a pup and have been leaving their animals at shelters. Research firm Dog Trust estimates there could be up to 40,000 more stray or abandoned dogs in need of help soon, especially if the financial crisis gets worse as predicted, and people can no longer afford to care for their pets. Here’s the complete story from Yahoo.