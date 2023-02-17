98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

LOCASH’S PRESTON BRUST AND WIFE EXPECTING BABY

February 17, 2023 9:10AM CST
Share
LOCASH’S PRESTON BRUST AND WIFE EXPECTING BABY
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Congratulations to LoCash‘s Preston Brust and his wife, Kristen, who are expecting their third child together. The new addition is due in June. Preston and Kristen are already parents to six-year-old daughter Love and four-year-old son Legend.

The couple candidly told People.com they have been trying to have a third child for a couple years. Preston said, “We prayed for this baby but started to feel like maybe it wasn’t going to happen. Two years and nothing . . . We have always been calm and thankful for Love and Legend. We anchored there.”

The baby’s gender will remain a secret until he or she is born.

CHECK IT OUT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Country (@people.country)

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
2

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chewing Chocolate in the Morning Can Burn Fat? Yep.
3

Chris Stapleton Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Ways to Get Your Digital Spring Cleaning On
5

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy, Cheap - But Not 'Cheap'

Recent Posts