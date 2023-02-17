LOCASH’S PRESTON BRUST AND WIFE EXPECTING BABY

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Congratulations to LoCash‘s Preston Brust and his wife, Kristen, who are expecting their third child together. The new addition is due in June. Preston and Kristen are already parents to six-year-old daughter Love and four-year-old son Legend.

The couple candidly told People.com they have been trying to have a third child for a couple years. Preston said, “We prayed for this baby but started to feel like maybe it wasn’t going to happen. Two years and nothing . . . We have always been calm and thankful for Love and Legend. We anchored there.”

The baby’s gender will remain a secret until he or she is born.

