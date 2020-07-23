Local Teen Sets New Record for Youngest Hole in One at The Bluffs In Channahon
A local teen becomes the youngest in the Channahon Park District’s Junior Golf League to sink his first hole in one at Heritage Bluffs Golf Course. Sixteen year old Hayden dela Cruz used his 9 iron to hit a 109-yard shot on hole #8.
This shot makes dela Cruz the youngest recorded hole in one in the history of The Bluffs.
Hayden has been golfing at the Bluffs since 2012 when he started in the SNAG golf training program and has progressed through the beginner and intermediate programs before moving on to play in the Junior Golf league.
The Bluffs’ youth golf instructor, Jeff Petrovic, says that “Hayden is such a terrific kid. He is always so positive and happy and is a very hard worker. Congrats on the hole in one.”
