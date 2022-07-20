Local School District to Host Job Fair

Plainfield District 202 will host a job fair on July 26, 2022 to recruit support staff members. The fair is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the main gymnasium at Plainfield East High School, 12001 S. Naperville Road. The district is looking for paraprofessionals, custodians and lunchroom supervisors beginning this fall. District 202 will administer and reimburse paraprofessionals who need to take the ACT Workkeys and ETS Parapo test to get the correct license. Paraprofessionals have the possibility to earn stipends of up to $525 per semester depending in which program they are working.