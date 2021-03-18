Local School District Releases First Of Four Series Of Videos Documenting School Life During The Pandemic
Plainfield School District 202 marks the one year anniversary of schools being shut down on March 17, 2020 in a video.
All 30 District 202 schools stood completely empty for the first time in recent memory, as the Covid-19 virus shut down the world.
The District 202 Community Relations department anticipated the tremendous impact the pandemic would have on students, staff, and families and set out on a year-long project to chronicle one of the most challenging years in the district’s history.
District 202 releases the first of four installments of “Life in a Pandemic.”