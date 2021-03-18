      Weather Alert

Local School District Releases First Of Four Series Of Videos Documenting School Life During The Pandemic

Mar 18, 2021 @ 9:17am

Plainfield School District 202 marks the one year anniversary of schools being shut down on March 17, 2020 in a video.

All 30 District 202 schools stood completely empty for the first time in recent memory, as the Covid-19 virus shut down the world.

The District 202 Community Relations department anticipated the tremendous impact the pandemic would have on students, staff, and families and set out on a year-long project to chronicle one of the most challenging years in the district’s history.

District 202 releases the first of four installments of “Life in a Pandemic.”

 

