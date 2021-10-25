      Weather Alert

Local Restaurant Holds Fundraiser For Funeral Costs

Oct 25, 2021 @ 6:05pm

A restaurant that is in the strip mall where a driver struck and killed a Joliet woman, then drove into a business is holding a fundraiser for the woman’s funeral expenses. The Southern Cafe is holding a fundraiser to help pay for the costs related to Jamie Walsh’s funeral expenses. Walsh was an employee at the Crest Hill restaurant, near where she was struck and killed on Wednesday afternoon by a 90-year-old driver who came from the intersection of Willow Circle and Knapp Drive.

Donations are being accepted through Tuesday at The Southern Cafe at the intersection of Weber Rd and Knapp Dr.

