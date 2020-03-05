Local Reporter Tells WJOL About a Local Organization’s Possible Misuse of Funds
A local reporter is sharing details regarding possible misuse of funds that went unreported for nearly two years from a local organization that helps special needs children in Will County. Reporter TJ Kremer from the Mokena Messenger wrote the story late last month that highlighted a former employee of the Lincoln Way Special Recreation Association who may have used thousands of dollars from the organization for personal expenses over a four year period.