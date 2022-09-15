Local Police Departments to step up enforcement efforts for Child Passenger Safety Week

Local Police Departments will participate in national Child Passenger Safety Week Sept.18-24 with stepped up enforcement of child passenger safety laws to help ensure the protection of young children traveling in our community.

“One of the simplest things we can do to help secure our children’s future is to check that they are in the right car seat for their age and size,” Romeoville Sergeant Brian McClellan said. “We encourage you to have your car seats checked. Make certain they are installed correctly and kids are properly buckled in the right seat before you drive.”

Bolingbrook Police Department will also participate.

The focus of Child Passenger Safety Week is to raise awareness and encourage all parents and caregivers to make sure their children are riding in the right seat. Proper installation is also key.

The campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration administered through the Illinois Department of Transportation.