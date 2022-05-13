Local Man Needs Life Saving Bone Marrow

A local family is hoping the public can help save their son. Twenty-six year old John Block works at the Joliet Park District and was diagnosed with Acute Lymphatic Lymphoblastic Leukemia in March of last year. He received treatment and was in remission but now the cancer is back and he needs a bone marrow donor transplant for him to be cured. Normally, the best match is a sibling with the same set of parents. John is adopted and biracial and he is not aware of any biological siblings.
https://bethematch.org/transplant-basics/matching-patients-with-donors/how-does-a-patients-ethnic-background-affect-matching/
The above link shows the huge discrepancy in available donors for a person of color. However, doctors have assured the family that everyone be tested as we are never sure of our true ancestral DNA.
To be a donor is a simple process and could save a life. On bethematch.org it gives full instructions to see if you qualify. Requirement age is 18 to 40 years old. It is a cheek swab from a kit provided by Bethematch.org. If a patient is matched with a donor, the company will contact the donor and set up an appointment for the donation. It will either be a donation of blood or a bone marrow (needle is inserted in the hip and inserted into the patient’s). All expenses will be paid by Bethematch.org including transportation, etc.
It was ten years ago that John was a winner of the Guardian Angels Dancing with the Stars. He was 16 at the time.
John works at Joliet Park District in Parks Maintenance for the past 6 years. He is so proud to be a union member. Last year he was certified for caring for the pool.
Any questions call 815-600-0020–Regina