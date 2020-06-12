Local Leaders Once Again Ask Mayor of Joliet to Resign
Joliet faith leaders and community members have once again and called for the resignation of Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk. This time after the release of a videotape that apparently shows the mayor when he was a police officer abusing a handcuffed individual. A press conference took place on Friday afternoon at Prayer Tower Ministries in Joliet in which the tape in question was shown to select media members. The same faith leaders and community members had previously called for the mayors resignation after a physical altercation on the night of May 31 became public. The mayor, who was invited to the press conference, has repeatedly stated that he was acting in self-defense on the night of the 31st when he was in a confrontation with Victor Williams and Jamal Smith.. The two men, who are brothers, both ended up at the hospital after the confrontation and have hired legal representation who has requested the Illinois State police investigate the incident. The press conference not only revealed the previously stated video but also that the disciplinary records of O’Dekirk’s time on the police force have gone missing. This is a developing story, stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.