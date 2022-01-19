Local Hospital to Receive Assistance From Relief Workers

A Will County Hospital will be receiving assistance from a special state of Illinois program to help hospitals deal with the recent Covid surge. Forty-one workers will be lending a hand at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox for the foreseeable future. The breakdown is eighteen nurses, ten certified nursing assistants, nine EVS techs, two respiratory therapists, a phlebotomist and an ED tech will help the hospital staff up in areas hit hardest by the surge. Some of those areas include the Intensive Care Unit, Emergency Department, Medical and Surgical Units, Environmental Services, Respiratory Therapy and the Lab. As part of the program, relief workers are required to work 60 hours per week at no cost to Silver Cross.