Local Gymnast With Olympic Potential

Glen Ellyn, Illinois – Gymnast Alex Diab, 24, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois has been invited to compete at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Team Trials June 24th-27th in St. Louis.
Last week Diab qualified for the Olympic Team Trials when he came in first on rings at the USA Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth Texas. He now is a member of the senior national team.
Diab with his exceptional ability has a great chance to advance and compete in the 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo this August.
Alex, is a graduate of the University of Illinois and there he competed in multiple gymnastics meets. He holds many university of Illinois records. Alex broke the Illini programs all-time ring title record with 24 career event titles and set a university record high 15.200 on rings in 2019. In 2018 and 2019 Alex was the Still Rings National Champion. He is also a 6 time NCAA All-American (floor, rings and high bar).
Winning and gymnastics is in Alex’s genes. Father, Mark Diab, was male athlete of-the-year in 1986 at Iowa State and has owned and operated Premier Gymnastics Academy in Downers Grove, Illinois for over three decades.
Alex has had many coaches including his father and Paul Hamm – 2004 All-Around Gymnastics Olympic Champion. Diab is also a Glenbard West High School graduate.