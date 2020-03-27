Local Bakery to Offer Curbside Pre-Order Saturday, & Sunday
Anyone that know’s Wayne & Karen from K&W Bakery in Coal City is probably familiar with their world famous Maple Bacon Bars. Well this weekend K&W Bakery at 1011 E Division Street in Coal City is offering curbside pickup of their delicious baked goods. Since Governor Pritzker’s Shelter in Place Order, the local bakery has been closed. But they wanted to thank all residents of Coal City for their support over the years by offering the Famous Maple Bacon Bars and all their baked goods this weekend only for curbside service. Call 815-474-1329 and place your order before noon Saturday March 28th and Sunday March 29th. Wayne the owner is requesting that you try and place your order 1 day in advance.
K&W Bakery has been in business for 9 years. Their future and many other local business’ is in doubt with the recent Covid-19 non-essential business shutdowns.