Local Author Diana Estell To Sign Books At Crest Hill’s Book Market!

Joliet-area author and WriteOn Joliet member Diana Estell will chat and sign her first novel, “Abyss of the Fallen” from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at The Book Market, 2365 Plainfield Road in Crest Hill.
The event is free and open to the public.
Estell has a life-long love for words, writing, and storytelling. She studied anthropology in college and has traveled extensively.
Her love for history, martial arts, and weapons is woven into her writings. She has earned Black Belts in three forms of martial arts. She loves fantasy novels, science fiction, and biographies.
“Abyss of the Fallen,” the first book of a planned trilogy, is a story tells the story of Dagon, the Guardian of Light, who for centuries has balanced between two worlds, the Earth, and the Abyss: the underground lair of the Fallen Seraphs.
Half-Seraph, he sees into the hearts of mortals and hears their thoughts. Half-human, he shares their flaws and their addictions. His two worlds collide when Dagon finds Mary, a troubled girl enslaved by her abusive past.
WriteOn Joliet is a welcoming, diverse group of writers of varied skills, interests, and experience. The group includes professional journalists, fiction novelists, bloggers, screenwriters, musicians, and poets.
The group provides a safe, comfortable, and supportive atmosphere for Joliet-area writers to share their work, and constructive feedback so that everyone can benefit from its members’ shared knowledge.
WriteOn Joliet is a proud partner of the Joliet Public Library and The Book Market Sales and Trading Center in Crest Hill.
For more information about Estell, please visit www.dianaestell.com
For more information about WriteOn Joliet, visit www.writeonjoliet.com
For more information about the Book Market visit www.bookmarketjoliet.com