Lizzo shines with American pride as she struts up to the ballot box
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty ImagesLizzo just voted and she served up an ultra-patriotic look as she marched herself to the ballot drop-off box on Wednesday.
Dressed in a red, white and blue star spangled crop top, white denim shorts, glittery silver boots and a shiny red oversized clutch, the “Juice” singer shined with American pride as she performed her civic duty.
Once her ballot was safely deposited, the Grammy Award-winner broke out into an excited dance, twirling and shaking her booty as her freestyle rap about voting bumped in the background.
Lizzo, who recently dyed her hair a deep mahogany red, opened up about the election and why she hopes that more Americans will be energized to vote for years to come.
“I VOTED. This is my 3rd time voting in my whole life,” the Hustlers star rejoiced in the caption. “When you think about how few and far in between that is it really puts things into perspective!”
Beyond seeing more people packing the polls this year, Lizzo also expressed hope that 2020 will inspire changes in election laws, specifically when it comes to making it easier for all Americans to participate in upcoming elections.
“I believe this is the beginning of making voting ACCESSIBLE and FAIR so that this country reflects its people,” the 32-year-old rapper expressed. “To all my activists, thank you for your constant organizing & service. Let’s get our vote in so we can get back to the good fight for true liberty and justice for ALL.”
Lizzo, closed with a question to her 9.3 million followers, asking, “Have YOU voted yet?”
The “Truth Hurts” artist has remained outspoken about the importance of voting, saying it is every American’s duty — regardless of party — to help shape the future that represents them.
By Megan Stone
