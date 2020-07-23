Lizzo raps about being Black and fine while showing off her new emerald green hair
Luke GilfordLizzo has switched up her look once again by dying her her hair a gorgeous emerald green. The “Truth Hurts” singer unveiled her new ‘do on Wednesday.
True to fashion, Lizzo chose to celebrate her emerald locks by also promoting body positivity. The 32-year-old opted to pose topless and covered her upper body in a sprinkling of gold stars.
“When they say ‘ima star’ this is what they mean,” She captioned the first image before dropping a new rap she created just for the moment.
In a follow-up video, the three-time Grammy Award winner stands in the sunlight, causing the stars on her body to twinkle as she whimsically raps out a self-love anthem.
“Yeah we Black and we fine/ We do this all the time/ Yeah we Black and we fine/ We out here drinkin’ wine/ Yeah we Black and we fine/ We do this all the time/ And we Black Black (x7) Blickidy Black Black Black,” she chants in the background music.
Christina Aguilera popped into the comments section to give her resounding approval of Lizzo’s new look, commenting with seven twinkling star emojis.
By Megan Stone
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.