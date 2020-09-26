      Weather Alert

Lizzo Is the Cover Star on October Issue of Vogue

Sep 26, 2020 @ 6:58am

Get it, Lizzo! Lizzo is the cover star of the October issue of Vogue looking FIERCE! Lizzo opens up about being vegan, the importance of voting, being a black woman in the music industry, and what it’s like to embrace her body!

Check out these GORGEOUS pics!

View this post on Instagram

‘Early in her career, Lizzo says, she was told by music-industry executives, “You can’t go white to Black. But you can go from Black to white.” Her response: “‘Well, I’m a Black woman. So I can do just about anything I want to do.’ How dare these people sit up and tell me who my music is going to appeal to or not?”… “When I go hiking or whatever,” Lizzo tells me, “it’s Black girls being like, ‘I like your music.’ ‘Hey, that’s Lizzo.’” These Black fans confirm for Lizzo what she already knows, that she’s “a Black woman making music from a Black experience”—and that her message can speak to anyone.’ – @voguemagazine story by Claudia Rankine. Link in bio.

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on Sep 24, 2020 at 10:14am PDT

 

Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands