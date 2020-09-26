Lizzo Is the Cover Star on October Issue of Vogue

Get it, Lizzo! Lizzo is the cover star of the October issue of Vogue looking FIERCE! Lizzo opens up about being vegan, the importance of voting, being a black woman in the music industry, and what it’s like to embrace her body!
Check out these GORGEOUS pics!
I am the first big black woman on the cover of @voguemagazine. The first black anything feels overdue. But our time has come. To all my black girls, if someone like you hasn’t done it yet— BE THE FIRST. Shot by: @hypewilliams Story by: Claudia Rankine. Thank you Anna Wintour & @sergiokletnoy.
“I think it’s lazy for me to just say I’m body positive at this point,” Lizzo says. “It’s easy. I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.’ No, being fat is normal. I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here. We have to make people uncomfortable again, so that we can continue to change. Change is always uncomfortable, right?” – @voguemagazine story by Claudia Rankine. Link in bio.
‘Early in her career, Lizzo says, she was told by music-industry executives, “You can’t go white to Black. But you can go from Black to white.” Her response: “‘Well, I’m a Black woman. So I can do just about anything I want to do.’ How dare these people sit up and tell me who my music is going to appeal to or not?”… “When I go hiking or whatever,” Lizzo tells me, “it’s Black girls being like, ‘I like your music.’ ‘Hey, that’s Lizzo.’” These Black fans confirm for Lizzo what she already knows, that she’s “a Black woman making music from a Black experience”—and that her message can speak to anyone.’ – @voguemagazine story by Claudia Rankine. Link in bio.
This is the blackest and brownest @voguemagazine ever – and I have to brag.. shot by THEE @hypewilliams Styled by @mr_carlos_nazario Hair by @theshelbyswain Makeup by @iwantalexx Wearing @laquan_smith Story by Claudia Rankine. It don’t get no betta. Thank you Anna.
