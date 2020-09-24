Lizzo discusses the “commercialized” problem with the body positivity movement

Atlantic RecordsLizzo looks stunning on the October cover of Vogue Magazine.
The multi-Grammy-winning artist took to Instagram to share a few photos from her cover shoot, photographed by music video director and producer Hype Williams.
“I am the first big black woman on the cover of @voguemagazine. The first black anything feels overdue. But our time has come,” Lizzo wrote. “To all my black girls, if someone like you hasn’t done it yet — BE THE FIRST. Thank you, Anna Wintour & Sergio Kletnoy.”
For the interview, Lizzo sat down with esteemed poet and playwright Claudia Rankine to discuss the “commercialized” problem with body positivity.
“Now, you look at the hashtag #bodypositive, and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. [Lots] of white girls,” Lizzo said. “And I feel no way about that because inclusivity is what my message is always about. I’m glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative.”
The “Truth Hurts” singer said she doesn’t like the idea that “the people this term was created for are not benefiting from it.”
“Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks,” she continued. “You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club. They need to be benefiting from…the mainstream effect of body positivity now. But with everything that goes mainstream, it gets changed. It gets — you know, it gets made acceptable.”
At this point, Lizzo says, “I would like to be body-normative” instead of body-positive to normalize other body types. “I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.’ No, being fat is normal,” adds Lizzo.
By Rachel George
