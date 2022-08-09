“Living Lucky”: Luke Combs offers fans chance of a lifetime with lottery experience

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Luke Combs fans have the chance to win a lot more than “a hundred bucks on a scratch-off ticket” with his new lottery experience.

The country superstar is teaming up with Atlas Experiences for the “Living Lucky With Luke Combs” campaign, which gives lottery players the chance to not only attend one of Luke’s concerts, but also to win half a million dollars.

Luke’s likeness will be featured on select lottery tickets distributed by Atlas and North American Lotteries across 15 states in the U.S., beginning with Wisconsin. Over the next year, players can purchase the Luke-themed scratch-off tickets in participating states and enter to win the grand prize, which includes a private concert from Luke at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on February 6, 2024. One fan in attendance will have the chance to win $500,000.

“I’m truly honored for the opportunity to give my fans the chance to live out the song ‘When It Rains It Pours,’ and a shot at half a million dollars. The lottery brought this great idea to me, and I had to get involved,” Luke shares in a statement. “Good luck to everyone!”

The lottery is currently underway in Wisconsin, with the remaining states rolling out over the course of a year.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.