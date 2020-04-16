Livestream to celebrate new photo book about Joe Cocker’s Mad Dogs & Englishmen Tour
Insight EditionsA live streaming event celebrating the release of Tribute: Cocker Power, a new photo book commemorating the late Joe Cocker‘s legendary 1970 Mad Dogs & Englishmen Tour, will take place Sunday, April 26, at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.
The event, which will be viewable at CockerPowerBook.com, as well as on YouTube and on Facebook, will be hosted by the book’s author, rock photographer Linda Wolf, who will discuss her own experiences on the 1970 trek and at a 2015 Lockn’ Festival tribute. She’ll also interview musicians who took part in one or both of the events.
The participants will include singers Rita Coolidge, Claudia Lennear and Pamela Polland, who were part of the Mad Dogs & Englishmen Tour and also performed at Lockn’; drummer Jim Keltner, who played on the 1970 tour; and Dave Mason, Warren Haynes and Doyle Bramhall II, who took part in the 2015 homage.
In addition, Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, whose group Tedeschi Trucks Band was the house band for the Lockn’ event, will contribute a pre-taped video interview.
Fans also will be able to submit questions for Wolf and the musicians via Facebook before and during the live stream.
Wolf describes the Mad Dogs & Englishmen Tour as a “two-month traveling hippie circus,” featuring 43 people traveling together on a private jet emblazoned with the words COCKER POWER.
Cocker’s backing band for the tour included keyboardists Leon Russell and Chris Stainton, bassist Carl Radle and drummers Keltner and Jim Gordon.
The Lockn’ tribute, which was held in September 2015, featured performances by Russell, Stainton, The Black Crowes‘ Chris Robinson, plus Coolidge, Lennear, Mason and Haynes, among others.
Tribute: Cocker Power will be released on Tuesday, April 28.
