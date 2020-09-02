LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: To Live Longer, You Just Have to Do THIS…

Scientists have found a direct connection between the amount of money people give away and how long they live. They believe it’s because generous people build better social connections, and those make them healthier, happier, and more likely to live longer.
We’ve got the key, here, to a long, healthy, happy life. And all you’ve got to do is . . . checking my notes . . . oh, give away three-quarters of your money. No problem there.
Researchers at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands have found a direct connection between the amount of money people give away and how long they live.
They found that citizens of France and Japan have the longest life expectancies . . . and the highest number of average personal money transfers. People in those countries share an average of almost 70% of their lifetime income.
And they have mortality rates which are much lower than in China or Turkey . . . where people share much less: 44% to 48% of their lifetime income.
Oh, and you don’t HAVE to give your money to strangers or to charity for this. “Charity begins at home” is AOK: helping out your kids or other family members counts.
So why is sharing your money linked to living longer? Quote, “Sharing generosity may reflect the strength of social connectedness, which itself benefits human health and wellbeing and indirectly raises survival.”
In other words: By being generous, it gives you stronger social connections, and those make you healthier and happier, so you live longer.
