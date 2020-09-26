LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Those Silly Animal Videos Are Good for You. Here’s Why.
This might be the best excuse to sit on your phone all day. A new study from the University of Leeds shows that watching videos of cute animals can relieve anxiety and stress.
People in the study had their blood pressure and heart rates taken before – and after – they watched adorable animal videos. Researchers found both dropped significantly, as the videos played.
According to the study, anxiety levels were also reduced – on average – by 35%.