LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Study Says to Stop Scratching Your Itches – Do THIS, Instead
Next time you have a bug bite, don’t scratch it.
A new study in the “Journal of Neuroscience” reveals that there’s a better way to deal with an itch. Instead of scratching, you should RUB.
That’s right.
Scientists gave mice a chemical, to make their skin itchy. Then, they watched how the nerves in their spinal cords reacted to scratching – versus rubbing. They found that rubbing an itch sends the same signal to your brain as scratching it, PLUS it offers the same relief. And it did less damage to the skin.
They say rubbing an itch is a more efficient way of getting it to go away, even when you just randomly feel itchy. Scratching can not only damage your skin, but cause scars.
So, rubbing an itch is the better option.