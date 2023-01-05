LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Drink THIS to Live Longer and Slow Aging

A 30-year review has the secret to living longer: Drink water.

The study, from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, found high serum sodium levels, which happens when you’re dehydrated, were associated with aging faster.

Those with high serum sodium levels were also at a greater risk of developing heart and lung diseases.

“The results suggest that proper hydration may slow down aging and prolong a disease-free life,” says study author Natalia Dmitrieva, Ph.D.

Study authors examined 11,255 participants twice in their 50’s, and once more, between the ages of 70 and 90.

Fluids include water, juices, and hydration from vegetables and fruits.

Take in a little more, here: (Study Finds)