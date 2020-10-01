LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Can The Coronavirus Travel More Than 6 Feet through the Air? YES.
Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.
There has been some debate on whether or not staying six feet apart an effective guard against the coronavirus.
The research which indicates “six feet,” as a sort of magic number, is due to the larger particles which are emitted while we talk, cough, speak, or even breathe. These larger particles are said to drop to the ground, before they get much farther than that.
But the smaller particles, or “aerosols,” are known to travel much farther – and they can linger in the area, for minutes or hours.
To avoid smaller particles, which could still easily carry the coronavirus, medical professionals suggest you stay in a well-ventilated area and stay outside when you interact with people.