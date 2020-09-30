      Weather Alert

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 90% of Us Agree the World Needs More Joy – Top Five Simple Ways to Find It

Sep 30, 2020 @ 12:39pm

90% of us agree the world needs more joy, according to a new poll.  Here are the top simple activities that BRING us joy:  Family dinners . . . time spent outside . . . watching a favorite movie or show . . . getting a hug . . . and hearing one of your favorite songs.

 

It’s been a little harder to find joy in things this year.  And a new poll found 90% of us agree the world needs MORE of it.  So where do you find joy?  Here are the top five simple activities that bring us the most joy, according to the survey . . .

1.  Family dinners.  61% said it’s one of the things that brings them the most joy.

2.  Time spent outside, 60%.

3.  Watching a favorite movie or TV show, 58%.

4.  Receiving a hug from a close friend or loved one, also 58%.

5.  Hearing one of your favorite songs, 55%…  like the ones you enjoy, each day, here at 98.3 WCCQ – Today’s Country & the Legends!

Here are a few more stats:  89% agree it’s important to surround yourself with positive people.  More than half of us say that just talking to our friends brings us joy.  And 85% think finding joy right now is more important than ever.

Now here are three joyous things we’ve done MORE of because of the lockdown:  Reading . . . taking walks . . . and spending time with our immediate family.  The survey also found over a third of us plan to keep doing Zoom calls with loved ones even after the pandemic is over.

