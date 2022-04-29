      Weather Alert

Live Nation Brings Back Concert Week!!

Apr 29, 2022 @ 6:02pm
GEORGE, WASHINGTON - JULY 30: Tim McGraw performs during the 2021 Watershed music festival at (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Live Nation brought back their Concert Week, where they sell $25 concert tickets.  The promotion starts May 4th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern and ends May 10th, or earlier if tickets sell out.

 

 

Over 3,700 concerts are available throughout the country.  This covers multiple genres like rock, pop, country, and hip-hop.

 

 

Some of the artists participating include: Aerosmith . . . Alicia Keys . . . Backstreet Boys . . . Brad Paisley . . . Chicago . . . H.E.R. . . . Incubus . . . Jack White . . . Machine Gun Kelly . . . Shania Twain . . . Slipknot . . . Tears for Fears . . . and Tim McGraw.  (See more here.)

