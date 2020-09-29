Live Country Music Concerts to Enjoy from Home: Chris Young, Zac Brown Band, Brett Young, Amy Grant & Vince Gill – and More
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 15: Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band performs on stage during the "Down The Rabbit Hole" Tour in Boston at Fenway Park on June 15, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Zac Brown Band)
Tonight, rather than watch the first Presidential Debate of 2020, perhaps you’d enjoy a live concert, with one of your favorite country music stars, performing. At 8:00pm, Chris Young kicks off the latest live show from the Camping World Concert Series, hosted weekly, by Shawn Parr.
The last two weeks have featured Alabama and Martina McBride; with Young tonight, and the next several Tuesdays as follows:
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6 – Ricky Skaggs and Steven Curtis Chapman
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 – Sugarland
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20 – Zac Brown Band
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27 – Lady A
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10 – Brett Young
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17 – Little Big Town
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24 – Amy Grant & Vince Gill
To see more, click on this: https://rv.campingworld.com/concert
Plus, just about every Friday afternoon, country legend and Army veteran Craig Morgan hosts a live Facebook / Twitter concert, Fridays at 4 with Craig Morgan. His new hit is called “The Mask,” and it’s from his latest album, just out, called “God Family Country.”