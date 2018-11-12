Little Big Town Wine now available in Restaurants

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: (L-R) Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Philip Sweet of musical group Little Big Town attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

Wines from Four Cellars by Little Big Town are now available in restaurants. The band’s Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon will be featured by the glass at LongHorn Steakhouse and Yard House restaurants nationwide at over 500 locations. The wine is also available by signing up to an exclusive online wine club. Memberships fees range between $100 and $200 per quarterly shipment.

The band partnered with proprietor Andrew Browne to launch two debut varietals, the 2015 Chardonnay and the 2014 Red Blend last winter.