LITTLE BIG TOWN TO DEBUT NEW SINGLE ON CMT AWARDS

Little Big Town has a new single called “Hell Yeah” heading to country radio next week. It’s the band’s first single in two years and will be included on their upcoming 10th studio album.
LBT’s Jimi Westbrook said, “Phillip (Sweet) and I wrote this with Tyler Hubbard and Corey Crowder. I remember when Corey brought that hook in that day. He sang his idea and when he turned that phrase at the end of the chorus, we were all like ‘hell yeah!’ We always have a blast writing with those guys.”
Little Big Town will premiere “Hell Yeah” on the CMT Music Awards, airing live from Nashville on Monday (April 11th) on CBS.
CHECK IT OUT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Little Big Town (@littlebigtown)
A post shared by Little Big Town (@littlebigtown)