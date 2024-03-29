98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Little Big Town + Sugarland to reunite onstage at 2024 CMT Music Awards

March 28, 2024 7:20PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of CMT

Little Big Town and Sugarland will join onstage for a world premiere collaboration at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

Boasting a combined 44 nominations, the country hitmakers last shared the CMT Music Awards stage 15 years ago alongside Jake Owen for a cover of The Dream Academy‘s “Life In A Northern Town.” The collab also appeared on Little Big Town’s 2007 album, A Place To Land.

Little Big Town and Sugarland are the latest acts to join the star-studded performance lineup, which includes Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Sam Hunt, Jelly Roll, Bailey Zimmerman, Cody Johnson, Old Dominion, Megan Moroney, Parker McCollum, Brittney Spencer and host Kelsea Ballerini.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards air live from Austin, Texas, on April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Before that, you can also catch Little Big Town on CMT Storytellers: Little Big Town, airing April 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACEBOOK FEEL-OUT: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on your Spring Cleaning: Don't Make 4 Dangerous Mistakes
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee Maker Reservoir = Dirtiest Spot in Kitchen - Here's Why

Recent Posts