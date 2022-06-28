      Weather Alert

Little Big Town Open Up About Touring With Eagles

Jun 28, 2022 @ 6:53am
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Little Big Town says touring with The Eagles and Miranda Lambert has been “a dream come true.” Karen said of touring with Eagles: “Man – I mean, how could it be any better? It’s like, stadiums in Europe with The Eagles, you know? The singing, the playing – it’s so otherworldly. It’s really a dream come true. They had such a big influence on us as a band. So to be out there— to be, you know, singing all of Glenn Frey’s parts, it’s very emotional.” On touring with Miranda Lambert, Jimi said: “It’s like hanging out with your buddy. That’s it. It’s pure fun. “And it’s just the best. It’s really, musically, one of our favorite things we’ve ever done. And that’s why we had to do it again.” Little Big Town recently released their new single ‘Hell Yeah’, ahead of their upcoming tenth studio album. Who is your favorite band of all time?

Little Big Town says touring with The Eagles and Miranda Lambert has been “a dream come true.”

