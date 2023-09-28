Little Big Town Is Ready To Host The PCCAs

With the arrival of the first-ever People’s Choice Country Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 28), country music now has a second entirely fan-voted awards show.

For the show’s inaugural hosts, country quartet Little Big Town, the fan voting element makes the show even more special, and ensures that the unique passion country listeners have for their favorite artists will be reflected in the winners list.

As hosts, Little Big Town are “Switzerland” — they’re not particularly rooting for one artist or another, and they won’t venture any predictions about what will happen on awards show night. But they are also Group/Duo of 2023 nominees, so they couldn’t resist a little light-hearted plug when asked what fans should consider as they vote.

“I would like them to take us into consideration and vote for us!” Kimberly Schlapman jokes.

Will you be watching the awards, and if so, who are you rooting for?