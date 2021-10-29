      Weather Alert

Little Big Town is joining The Eagles on tour: “What a bucket list dream come true”

Oct 29, 2021 @ 4:30pm

ABC/Eric McCandless

Little Big Town had a major piece of news to share on Friday: They’re the opening act for The Eagles’ upcoming 50th anniversary tour.

The five-stop stadium trek will take place over the month of June 2022, and will include four shows in the U.K. and one in the Netherlands. It will conclude with a set at London’s 10-day music festival BST Hyde Park.

“We’ve been DYING to share this news,” LBT wrote on social media. “What a bucket list dream come true. We’re headed to Europe, including HYDE PARK, with The Eagles!!!!”

As direct support for the legendary rockers, they won’t be the only country-contingent group onstage: The Eagles’ current lineup includes Vince Gill.

Tickets for the tour dates go on sale November 5.

