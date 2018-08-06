Little Big Town Happy to Start a New Week!

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: (L-R) Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Philip Sweet of musical group Little Big Town attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

Be on the lookout for one of Little Big Town’s trailers. It was stolen last week in Nashville, but according to TMZ, rather than make off with a treasure trove of expensive musical equipment, thieves wound up with a bunch of kids toys, games and activities to keep the group’s collective four children entertained on the road.

A report filed with Nashville Metro Police listed such trailer items as three kids razor scooters, three bikes, a homemade lemonade stand, a unicorn kiddie pool with a unicorn sprinkler, pool toys, bubbles, chalk, kickballs, basketballs, baseball gloves and bats . . . and some workout gear.

Little Big Town posted a few pics of the toys on social media writing, “To the guys that stole our trailer- guess you thought you were getting vintage guitars and amps. Instead you got two old kid bikes, 1 scooter, a baby pool and a unicorn float. Karma’s a funny thing.”

Last week was a rough one for LBT. Their four American Music Awards trophies accidentally wound up being sent to rapper Lil Wayne, but he is reportedly sending them on to the group.