Little Big Town Happy to Start a New Week!

Be on the lookout for one of Little Big Town’s trailers. It was stolen last week in Nashville, but according to TMZ, rather than make off with a treasure trove of expensive musical equipment, thieves wound up with a bunch of kids toys, games and activities to keep the group’s collective four children entertained on the road.
A report filed with Nashville Metro Police listed such trailer items as three kids razor scooters, three bikes, a homemade lemonade stand, a unicorn kiddie pool with a unicorn sprinkler, pool toys, bubbles, chalk, kickballs, basketballs, baseball gloves and bats . . . and some workout gear.
Little Big Town posted a few pics of the toys on social media writing, “To the guys that stole our trailer- guess you thought you were getting vintage guitars and amps. Instead you got two old kid bikes, 1 scooter, a baby pool and a unicorn float. Karma’s a funny thing.”
Last week was a rough one for LBT. Their four American Music Awards trophies accidentally wound up being sent to rapper Lil Wayne, but he is reportedly sending them on to the group.