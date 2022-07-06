      Weather Alert

Little Big Town Debut Their New Song “All Summer”

Jul 6, 2022 @ 4:08pm
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Little Big Town has released their new single, “All Summer.” The popular country group of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook called their latest song “the perfect summer anthem for ‘drinking wine on the water.'”

The group posted the song to Instagram with the caption, “Cheers Ya’ll.”

Little Big Town recently released “Hell Yeah.”

They performed the song during the 2022 CMT Music Awards in April and released a new music video for that single just last month.

What do you think of Little Big Town’s latest song “All Summer?”

