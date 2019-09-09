Little Big Town announces upcoming release of new album ‘Nightfall’, and their Nightfall tour

ABC/Paula LoboGrammy Award-winning vocal group Little Big Town will soon get back on the road, backing a brand new album.
The superstar country group just announced that their ninth studio album, Nightfall, will drop January 17, 2020, the day after the band’s performance at the historic Carnegie Hall in New York City.
For the record, that’s the first time the historic venue hosted a mainstream country act since Alan Jackson played there in 2013.
Singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith will join LBT for every show, save the Carnegie performance.
Pre-sales for the tour begin today beginning at noon Eastern Time, continuing through Thursday night — though American Express Card Members get first dibs in select markets.
Tickets go on sale everywhere Friday, September 13th at 10am local time. Full details can be found on the band’s official website.
Here are the dates for Little Big Town’s Nightfall Tour:
1/16/2020 — New York, NY, Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall
1/17 — New York, NY, Apollo Theater
1/18 — New York, NY, Apollo Theater
1/30 — Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia
1/31 — Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia
2/01 — Pittsburgh, PA, Benedum Center
2/07 — Boston, MA, Boch Center Wang Theatre
2/08 — Boston, MA, Boch Center Wang Theatre
2/14 — Cincinnati, OH, Taft Theatre
2/15 — Cincinnati, OH, Taft Theatre
2/20 — St. Louis, MO, Fabulous Fox Theatre
2/21 — Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre
2/22 — Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre
2/26 — Tampa, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall
2/27 — Tampa, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall
3/05 — Charleston, SC, Charleston Gaillard Center
3/06 — Charleston, SC, Charleston Gaillard Center
3/07 — Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre
3/12 — Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre
3/13 — Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre
3/14 — Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre
3/27 — Salt Lake City, UT, Eccles Theater
3/28 — Salt Lake City, UT, Eccles Theater
4/09 — Seattle, WA, The Paramount Theatre
4/10 — Seattle, WA, The Paramount Theatre
4/15 — Portland, OR, Keller Auditorium
4/17 — Oakland, CA, Fox Theater-Oakland
4/18 — Oakland, CA, Fox Theater-Oakland
4/23 — Los Angeles, CA, The Theatre At Ace Hotel
4/24 — Los Angeles, CA, The Theatre At Ace Hotel
4/26 — Las Vegas, NV, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
4/28 — Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre
5/01 — Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre
5/02 — Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre
