Little Big Town Announce New Album ‘Mr. Sun’

Little Big Town will release a new album on September 16th called “Mr. Sun,” which will be the group’s 10th studio album.
“Mr. Sun is intentionally an emotional record that holds hands well with our last album, Nightfall. ‘Mr. Sun’ is focused on better days ahead, the value of friendships and family; it touches on heartbreak and letting go, but it’s full of sunshine and joy,” Karen Fairchild said in the press release.
“This album has a special feeling to it. We have collectively been through an unprecedented period making this album. Life is short; we are here to live it with the ones around us, loving them and ourselves the best we can. All the while, thankful for another turn around the sun,” Phillip Sweet added.