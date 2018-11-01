Listening to Too Much Christmas Music Is Bad For You
By Roy Gregory
|
Nov 1, 2018 @ 7:55 AM

It’s November 1st, which means you can kinda sorta get away with starting to blast Christmas music. But maybe, just maybe, you should show some restraint. There’s a psychologist in England who’s been on a mission to get people to use some moderation with Christmas music . . . because it can be BAD for your mental health.
Why? When you hear it, it can stress you out by reminding you of ALL the stuff you need to do to get ready for the holidays. And also, Christmas music has a strong effect on your brain, which makes it hard to concentrate on ANYTHING else.
Read all the details from The Independent.

