Therapist: Your Favorite Music Here at 98.3 WCCQ Is GOOD FOR YOU – Here’s WHY

April 4, 2024 11:00AM CDT
Getty Image

Listening to Your Favorite Songs Might Be Good for You, Says Therapist

Thank goodness you’ve got Today’s Country and the Legends (98.3 WCCQ!) in your life.  LOL

First:  Listening to music from your high school days can have a powerful impact on your brain, according to a therapist from the Sims Foundation.  Reconnecting with songs from your past can evoke feelings of nostalgia and motivation, creating a sense of neural nostalgia.

Second:  Country music, in particular, is therapeutic for the heart and soul, especially when listening to artists from your youth.

The most played country songs from each year offer a fascinating glimpse into the prevalent trends of each decade, with artists like George Strait, Shania Twain, and Tim McGraw, dominating different eras.

So:  Whether you graduated in the ’80s, ’90s, or more recently, blasting your favorite country tunes from your high school days can provide a powerful emotional boost and transport you back to a simpler time.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

 

Which songs from back in your younger days do it for you, make you feel good?

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

