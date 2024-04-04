Therapist: Your Favorite Music Here at 98.3 WCCQ Is GOOD FOR YOU – Here’s WHY

Listening to Your Favorite Songs Might Be Good for You, Says Therapist

Thank goodness you’ve got Today’s Country and the Legends (98.3 WCCQ!) in your life. LOL

First: Listening to music from your high school days can have a powerful impact on your brain, according to a therapist from the Sims Foundation. Reconnecting with songs from your past can evoke feelings of nostalgia and motivation, creating a sense of neural nostalgia.

Second: Country music, in particular, is therapeutic for the heart and soul, especially when listening to artists from your youth.

The most played country songs from each year offer a fascinating glimpse into the prevalent trends of each decade, with artists like George Strait, Shania Twain, and Tim McGraw, dominating different eras.

So: Whether you graduated in the ’80s, ’90s, or more recently, blasting your favorite country tunes from your high school days can provide a powerful emotional boost and transport you back to a simpler time.

Which songs from back in your younger days do it for you, make you feel good?