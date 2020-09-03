Listen to Zakk Sabbath’s cover of Black Sabbath’s “The Wizard”
Magnetic Eye RecordsZakk Wylde‘s Black Sabbath tribute band Zakk Sabbath has released a cover of the metal legends’ song “The Wizard.”
The track was recorded for Zakk Sabbath’s upcoming Vertigo project, a full recreation of Black Sabbath’s self-titled 1970 debut album in celebration of its 50th anniversary. You can listen to the Zakk version of “The Wizard” now streaming via Consequence of Sound.
In addition to the Black Label Society frontman, who’s also plays in Ozzy Osbourne‘s solo band, Zakk Sabbath includes longtime Ozzy bassist Rob “Blasko” Nicholson and ex-Queens of the Stone Age drummer Joey Castillo.
Vertigo will be released September 4.
By Josh Johnson
