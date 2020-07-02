      Weather Alert

Listen to Zakk Sabbath cover “Black Sabbath” by Black Sabbath

Jul 2, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Magnetic Eye RecordsZakk Sabbath, the Black Sabbath cover band fronted by Black Label Society frontman and Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde, has released a cover of the legendary metal group’s song “Black Sabbath,” from their self-titled 1970 debut.

The track, which is streaming now via RollingStone.com, was recorded as part of Zakk Sabbath’s Vertigo project, a full recreation of the Black Sabbath album.

“It was a blast recording this,” Wylde tells Rolling Stone. “How could we have a bad time? You’re playing music by your favorite band.”

Vertigo will be released in full on September 4.

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics