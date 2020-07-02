Listen to Zakk Sabbath cover “Black Sabbath” by Black Sabbath
Magnetic Eye RecordsZakk Sabbath, the Black Sabbath cover band fronted by Black Label Society frontman and Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde, has released a cover of the legendary metal group’s song “Black Sabbath,” from their self-titled 1970 debut.
The track, which is streaming now via RollingStone.com, was recorded as part of Zakk Sabbath’s Vertigo project, a full recreation of the Black Sabbath album.
“It was a blast recording this,” Wylde tells Rolling Stone. “How could we have a bad time? You’re playing music by your favorite band.”
Vertigo will be released in full on September 4.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.