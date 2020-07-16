Listen to Yungblud’s new single, “Strawberry Lipstick”
Credit: Tom PallantYungblud has dropped a new single called “Strawberry Lipstick.”
The punky tune, which you can download now via digital outlets, is accompanied by a video that, true to its title, features a whole lot of strawberries, among various other things. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.
“Strawberry Lipstick” follows the previously released single “Weird!”, which dropped in April. Yungblud’s sophomore album, the follow-up to 2018’s 21st Century Liability, is forthcoming.
Yungblud also released his The Underrated Youth EP, featuring the Dan Reynolds collaboration “Original Me,” last October.
By Josh Johnson
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)