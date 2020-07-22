Listen to Three Days Grace cover Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know”
Credit: Jason GoodrichThree Days Grace is taking you back to 2012 with a cover of Gotye‘s hit single “Somebody That I Used to Know.”
For their version of the song, the Canadian rockers begin with an acoustic guitar to replicate the staccato rhythm of the original, before transitioning into a heavy guitar riff for the chorus. You can download the cover now via digital outlets.
“The first time I heard ‘Somebody That I Used to Know’ I got goosebumps!” recalls vocalist Matt Walst. “This has only happened to me a few times in my life. I remember listening to it over and over and just being happy.”
“Music releases a mood enhancing chemical in the brain that can set good moods and peak enjoyment,” he adds. “Music is truly the best drug!”
The original “Somebody That I Used to Know,” which featured vocals from Kimbra, peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. It won Record of the Year at the 2013 Grammys.
Three Days Grace’s cover follows the band’s latest album, 2018’s Outsider, which spawned the singles “The Mountain,” “Infra-Red” and “Right Left Wrong.”
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.