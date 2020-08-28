Listen to this mashup of Cardi’s “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Rihanna’s “S&M”
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTVFans on social media are anticipating a potential collaboration between Cardi B and Rihanna for the “BOP of the century,” after a super-fan remixed one of their many #1 songs.
An Instagram user named @oneboredjeumashup remixed Cardi B’s recent “WAP” collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion with Rihanna’s “S&M,” which both topped Billboard‘s Hot 100 list. The fan dubbed the remix “WA&P.”
Both songs received backlash for their explicit lyrics and overtly sexual music videos. While “WAP” had a few politicians and talk show hosts riled up, 11 countries banned Rihanna’s “S&M” video, which featured her wearing bondage gear and brandishing a whip, with a blow-up doll and an audience wearing a ball gag face mask. The track comes from Rihanna’s award-winning 2011 album, ANTI.
Fans may remember the video also being restricted on YouTube with the cautionary warning “inappropriate for some users.”
Either way, “I like this …ALOT,” wrote Cardi after hearing the “WA&P” remix.
By Rachel George
