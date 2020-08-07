Listen to the new remix of Kane Brown’s “Homesick” for a Great Cause!
Kane Brown teamed with a group of talented U.S. military veterans to record a new version of his No. 1 hit, “Homesick,” for a great cause. The new remix features vocals from Generald Wilson, Retired Petty Officer First Class, U.S. Navy; J.W. Cortés, Retired Gunnery Sergeant, U.S. Marines; and Sal Gonzalez, Retired Lance Corporal, U.S. Marines.
For every stream of “Homesick (Veterans Version),” The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project will pack one bag to be donated as a care package to non-profit Packages From Home and will donate $1 to the Minority Veterans of America (up to $100,000). Since 2010, Crown Royal has worked with Packages From Home as a national charity partner supporting their purpose of sending thanks to troops overseas.
Penned by Kane, Brock Berryhill, Matthew McGinn and Taylor Phillips, “Homesick” topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart and Mediabase chart in March 2020. The single is featured on Kane’s 2018 album, Experiment.