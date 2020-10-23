Listen to the deluxe version of Dave East's 'Karma 3,' featuring Dej Loaf, G Herbo, Chris Brown & more
Def Jam RecordingsDave East has upgraded his Karma 3 mixtape with a deluxe version and eight new songs with the likes of Dej Loaf, G Herbo and Chris Brown.
The upgrade builds off the original 15-track Karma 3, which featured Mary J Blige, Trouble, Benny The Butcher, Trey Songz, Young Dolph, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and more.
Dave East continues to solidify himself as one of today’s most prolific rappers with his raw storytelling, forging relationships with legendary rap lyricists such as Method Man, The Lox rappers Styles P and Jadakiss, as well as Jeezy, who’s featured on the “Handsome” remix.
In addition to the deluxe release, the New York rapper blessed us with the music video for his “Unruly,” single featuring dancehall and reggae veteran Popcaan.
Karma 3 and Karma 3 deluxe mark the first new music from East since his 2019 debut, Survival. Executive-produced by his rap mentor, Nas, the album debuted at #11 on Billboard’s200 albums chart.
Dave East is also featured on the soundtrack to the new film, True to the Game 2, which hits theaters Nov. 6.
By Rachel George
