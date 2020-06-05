Listen to Switchfoot’s cover of Vampire Weekend’s “Harmony Hall”
Switchfoot has premiered a cover of the Vampire Weekend song "Harmony Hall."
The recording will appear on the “Meant to Live” rockers’ upcoming EP, Covers, which also features performances of songs by Frank Ocean, Harry Styles, The Chainsmokers, The Verve, and Jon Bellion.
In a Twitter thread, frontman Jon Foreman explains that he and his band mates were unsure whether to release new music this week, but decided to forge ahead and “sing into the storm,” adding that “Harmony Hall” in particular “feels incredibly relevant to the week that we’ve had as a nation.”
“‘Harmony Hall’ takes inspiration from former slave plantations named Harmony Hall,” Foreman writes. “For me, this is a song that acknowledges that if we are to change our future, we need to first confess our past.”
“I confess my fears. I confess my silence,” he continues. “I want to live a life that transcends these fears and reaches out in love towards justice. To all my black brothers and sisters out there, I stand with you. I kneel with you. I mourn with you. I long for justice alongside you.”
You can download the “Harmony Hall” cover now via digital outlets. Covers will be released June 19.
By Josh Johnson
