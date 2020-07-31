Listen to Skip Marley’s new single, “Make Me Feel” featuring Ari Lennox and Rick Ross

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BETRising reggae star Skip Marley delivers his new single “Make Me Feel,” featuring rapper Rick Ross and one of R&B’s leading ladies Ari Lennox.
Ari’s harmonic vocals float over Marley’s smooth tone, similar to his family’s vocal legacy, as the grandson of the legendary musician Bob Marley. The song sends a timely message to remind the world to look towards the good times ahead.
“Let’s make this a good life even through the bad times/ Nothing can kill this vibe/As long as I feel the way you make me feel/You give me hope,” Marley and Lennox sing on the chorus.
Meanwhile, Ricky Rozay dropped a verse that adds the perfect hip hop touch to the song, rapping about a “sexy and confident” woman and rocking “Silk fleeces, [and] Jesus pieces.”
As he readies his debut album, Skip Marley is definitely keeping the momentum going from his reggae/R&B mash-up, “Slow Down” featuring H.E.R. He made history as the first Jamaican-born artist to reach the No. 1 spot on the Billboard R&B adult R&B chart, after the song’s initial release last November.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.