Listen to Saweetie’s “Tap IListen to Saweetie’s “Tap In” remix featuring DaBaby, Post Malone and Jack Harlown” remix featuring DaBaby, Post Malone and Jack Harlow

Listen to Saweetie's "Tap In" remix featuring DaBaby, Post Malone and Jack Harlow
Warner RecordsSaweetie has dropped the remix to her braggadocious single, “Tap In,” featuring three of hip-hop’s biggest artists.
DaBaby opened with an explicit verse about big booty girls, “the ones that wear the sundress,” while Post Malone flexed about his Tom Ford wardrobe.
Jack Harlow closed out the fiery remix, rapping, “I just crossed over the top 40/ I can’t even say ‘What’s Poppin’ now cause it got corny,” a nod to his Billboard Hot 100 hit.
The original “Tap In” marked the first-two week #1 single on Billboard‘s new Top Triller U.S. chart. The song was also nominated for Song of Summer nomination at this year’s MTV VMAs.
“Tap In” is set to appear on Saweetie’s debut studio album, Pretty Bitch Music, arriving this fall with production from Timbaland and Danja. It’s the follow up her debut EP High Maintenance from 2018, and 2019’s ICY EP.
By Rachel George
